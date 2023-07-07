Jordan Westburg and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Friday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who is the named starter for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB play with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).

Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (375 total).

The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Minnesota has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.155).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Ober (5-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Ober is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.

Ober will look to go five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.