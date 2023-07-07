Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will look to find success against Cole Irvin when he takes the mound for the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +125. The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -155 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 34 of the 54 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (63%).

Minnesota has a record of 16-9 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (64% winning percentage).

The Twins have a 60.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 88 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-45-5).

The Twins have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-19 19-24 23-18 22-24 36-32 9-10

