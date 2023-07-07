Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Kyle Farmer -- .125 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is batting .243 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), Farmer has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (7.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19.6% of his games this season, Farmer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.4%.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.247
|AVG
|.236
|.330
|OBP
|.263
|.381
|SLG
|.306
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|7
|28/7
|K/BB
|19/3
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
