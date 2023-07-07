Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .300 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 50 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 76), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Correa has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|41
|.237
|AVG
|.216
|.309
|OBP
|.293
|.415
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|35/14
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Irvin gets the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.
