On Wednesday, Willi Castro (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .249.

In 55.7% of his games this season (34 of 61), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 14 games this season (23.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25 games this year (41.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .239 AVG .257 .320 OBP .318 .409 SLG .347 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 10 RBI 7 27/8 K/BB 27/6 7 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings