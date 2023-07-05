Twins vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (44-43) taking on the Kansas City Royals (25-61) at 7:40 PM (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (4-5) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.
Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 33 (62.3%) of those contests.
- Minnesota is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 73.3% chance to win.
- Minnesota has scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.57 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Orioles
|W 8-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Dean Kremer
|July 1
|@ Orioles
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish
|July 2
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin
|July 3
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox
|July 4
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke
|July 5
|Royals
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh
|July 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
|July 9
|Orioles
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs TBA
