Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .209 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 50.7% of his 73 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.6%).
- He has scored in 21 games this year (28.8%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.220
|AVG
|.196
|.246
|OBP
|.265
|.415
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|44/3
|K/BB
|37/8
|5
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.24).
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (100 total, 1.2 per game).
- Marsh (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.