Carlos Correa -- batting .289 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Alec Marsh on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.410) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.

Correa will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .409 in his last outings.

In 66.7% of his games this year (50 of 75), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (11 of 75), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Correa has picked up an RBI in 30.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (33.3%), including four multi-run games (5.3%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .241 AVG .216 .303 OBP .293 .421 SLG .401 14 XBH 16 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 34/12 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

