Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Royals.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Royals Player Props
|Twins vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Royals
|Twins vs Royals Odds
|Twins vs Royals Prediction
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .253 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 34 of 60 games this season (56.7%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.0%).
- In 6.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Castro has driven in a run in 13 games this season (21.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.247
|AVG
|.257
|.323
|OBP
|.318
|.424
|SLG
|.347
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|27/7
|K/BB
|27/6
|7
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.19 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.