Zack Greinke gets the nod on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the second of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 109 total home runs.

Minnesota's .399 slugging percentage is 19th in MLB.

The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 361 (4.2 per game).

The Twins' .309 on-base percentage is 24th in MLB.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota's 3.59 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.169).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda (1-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

So far this year, Maeda does not have a quality start.

Maeda is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his six appearances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.