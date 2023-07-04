Tuesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (43-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at Target Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM on July 4.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (1-5) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (1-8) for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 65.5% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 361 (4.2 per game).

The Twins' 3.59 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule