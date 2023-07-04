Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Royals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .213 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 37 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.6% of his games this year, Taylor has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 21 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|35
|.228
|AVG
|.196
|.254
|OBP
|.265
|.430
|SLG
|.373
|11
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|37/8
|5
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Greinke (1-8 with a 4.74 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 57th in ERA (4.74), 44th in WHIP (1.282), and 60th in K/9 (6.3) among pitchers who qualify.
