Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .156 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda is batting .213 with four doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

Miranda has had a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits eight times (21.6%).

In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 10 games this season (27.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 37 games (24.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .266 AVG .167 .319 OBP .221 .438 SLG .194 5 XBH 2 3 HR 0 6 RBI 7 10/4 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings