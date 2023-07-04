Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .731 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .186 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Gallo has recorded a hit in 28 of 64 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-hit games (9.4%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (21.9%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (16 of 64), with more than one RBI six times (9.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this season (24 of 64), with two or more runs three times (4.7%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .196 AVG .177 .321 OBP .295 .446 SLG .510 12 XBH 12 5 HR 10 12 RBI 16 42/16 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

