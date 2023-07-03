Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Kansas City Royals matchup at Target Field on Monday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-5) for his 17th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Ryan has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 9.0 3 0 0 9 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 7.0 7 6 6 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 6.2 2 2 2 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Correa Stats

Correa has 62 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .218/.291/.404 slash line on the season.

Correa has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .210/.305/.445 slash line on the year.

Buxton has picked up a hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1 at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (83 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He has a .249/.292/.417 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a walk and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He's slashed .253/.290/.451 so far this year.

Perez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .105 with a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.