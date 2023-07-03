The Minnesota Twins (42-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-59) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, July 3 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan starting for the Twins and Austin Cox taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +185 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Twins' game against the Royals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Twins (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Twins to take down the Royals with those odds, and the Twins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 3-4 (winning 42.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Twins have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 31%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 5-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 5-5.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.