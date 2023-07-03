The Minnesota Twins will send a hot-hitting Byron Buxton to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Drew Waters, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs square off on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 108 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 20th in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Twins are 27th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 353 (4.2 per game).

The Twins rank 24th in MLB with a .307 on-base percentage.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Joe Ryan (8-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Ryan heads into the outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this year.

Ryan is trying to pick up his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.