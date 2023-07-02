Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (42-42) on Sunday, July 2, when they clash with Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (48-33) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards at 12:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-2, 2.57 ERA) vs Cole Irvin - BAL (1-3, 7.18 ERA)

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 31 out of the 50 games, or 62%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 27-18 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins have a 4-1 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Orioles have come away with 18 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 13-14 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+165) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Royce Lewis 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.