Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (48-33) and Minnesota Twins (42-42) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on July 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-2) to the mound, while Cole Irvin (1-3) will get the nod for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Orioles 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 31, or 62%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 30-18 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored 352 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule