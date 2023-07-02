The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers (.310 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Orioles.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .254 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Jeffers has had a hit in 20 of 44 games this year (45.5%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).

In three games this year, he has homered (6.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (15.9%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (6.8%).

In 14 games this year (31.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .281 AVG .231 .406 OBP .324 .439 SLG .385 6 XBH 6 1 HR 2 2 RBI 8 21/9 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

