Sunday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (37-46) taking on the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are David Peterson (2-6) for the Mets and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants.

Mets vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Mets vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mets' last 10 games.

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 27, or 50.9%, of those games.

New York has entered 48 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 23-25 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 55.6% chance to win.

New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 368 (4.4 per game).

The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 3-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (59%) in those games.

San Francisco has a mark of 12-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

San Francisco is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (397 total).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 27 Brewers W 7-2 David Peterson vs Julio Teheran June 28 Brewers L 5-2 Kodai Senga vs Wade Miley June 29 Brewers L 3-2 Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser June 30 Giants L 5-4 Carlos Carrasco vs Alex Cobb July 1 Giants W 4-1 Justin Verlander vs Anthony DeSclafani July 2 Giants - David Peterson vs Ross Stripling July 4 @ Diamondbacks - Kodai Senga vs Zach Davies July 5 @ Diamondbacks - Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt July 6 @ Diamondbacks - Carlos Carrasco vs Tommy Henry July 7 @ Padres - Justin Verlander vs Michael Wacha July 8 @ Padres - David Peterson vs TBA

Giants Schedule