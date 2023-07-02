On Sunday, Joey Gallo (.655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Orioles.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .189 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks.

Gallo has gotten a hit in 28 of 62 games this year (45.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (9.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023 (14 of 62), and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .198 AVG .181 .318 OBP .300 .451 SLG .521 12 XBH 12 5 HR 10 12 RBI 16 41/15 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings