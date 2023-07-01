William Kwenkeu is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

William Kwenkeu Injury Status

Kwenkeu is currently not on the injury report.

Is Kwenkeu your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

William Kwenkeu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Kwenkeu and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Vikings Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

William Kwenkeu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 @Bears 0.0 1.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.