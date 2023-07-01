Player props are listed for Adley Rutschman and Carlos Correa, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Correa Stats

Correa has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI (60 total hits).

He's slashing .217/.292/.408 so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 48 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .208/.303/.450 so far this year.

Buxton has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .214 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1 at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 25 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (4-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Bradish will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 25 7.0 2 2 2 7 2 at Rays Jun. 20 5.0 4 2 2 8 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 7.0 4 1 1 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 8 5.0 6 3 3 10 1 at Giants Jun. 3 4.0 7 3 3 5 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 78 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.

He has a .268/.377/.419 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 47 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashing .261/.322/.478 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 28 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 26 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

