Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 107 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 251 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 18th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Minnesota ranks 20th in the majors with 351 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Twins rank last in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.2 whiffs per contest.

Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

Minnesota has pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Twins, who lead MLB with a 1.177 WHIP.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (4-4) will take the mound for the Twins, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Ober has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Away Bailey Ober Michael Lorenzen 6/26/2023 Braves L 4-1 Away Sonny Gray Spencer Strider 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles - Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles - Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan - 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.