Troy Dye: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Troy Dye is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Troy Dye Injury Status
Dye is currently listed as active.
Troy Dye 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Troy Dye 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
