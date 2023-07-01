Spain Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
Spain goes into the 2023 Women's World Cup as one of the favorites, at +600. Its odds to win Group C are -649.
Spain: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+600
|3
|1
|Odds to Win Group C
|-649
|3
|1
Spain: Last World Cup Performance
At the most recent World Cup, Jennifer Hermoso was the team's top scorer with three goals. Also in that tournament, Lucia Garcia chipped in with one goal.
Spain: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Costa Rica
|July 21
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Zambia
|July 26
|3:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Japan
|July 31
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
Spain Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Rocio Galvez
|26
|4
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Oihane Hernandez
|23
|2
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ona Batlle
|24
|2
|Manchester United WFC (England)
|Olga Carmona
|23
|19
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Ivana Andres
|28
|5
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Laia Codina
|23
|17
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Paredes
|32
|4
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Misa Rodriguez
|23
|23
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Cata Coll
|22
|13
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Enith Salon
|21
|13
|Valencia CF (Spain)
|Alba Redondo
|26
|11
|Levante UD (Spain)
|Teresa Abilleira Duenas
|23
|3
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Athenea Del Castillo
|22
|10
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Jennifer Hermoso
|33
|-
|CF Pachuca (Mexico)
|Mariona
|27
|8
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Aitana Bonmati
|25
|6
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Eva Navarro
|22
|-
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Salma Paralluelo
|19
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Irene Guerrero
|26
|23
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Maria Perez
|21
|-
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Alexia Putellas
|29
|14
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Esther Gonzalez
|30
|9
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|Claudia Zornoza Sanchez
|32
|21
|Real Madrid (Spain)
