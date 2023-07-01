In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Sheldon Day and the Minnesota Vikings will square off against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Day's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Sheldon Day Injury Status

Day is currently not on the injury report.

Sheldon Day 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Vikings Players

Sheldon Day 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 12 Bears 0.0 1.0 3 0 0

