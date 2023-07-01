The North Dakota State Bison will face Eastern Washington on September 2, their opening game of the 2023 college football schedule -- see below for the full slate.

North Dakota State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Eastern Washington September 2 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Maine September 9 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Central Arkansas September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ South Dakota September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Missouri State October 7 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Dakota October 14 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Western Illinois October 21 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Murray State October 28 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ South Dakota State November 4 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Southern Illinois November 11 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Iowa November 18 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+

