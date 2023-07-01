Nikolaj Ehlers 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Could the Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +25000.
Nikolaj Ehlers' Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Nikolaj Ehlers 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|16:06
|499:33
|Goals
|0.4
|11
|Assists
|0.5
|14
|Points
|0.8
|25
|Hits
|0.2
|7
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.5
|16
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|21
Nikolaj Ehlers' Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
