Could the Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL Most Valuable Player)? He's currently available at +25000.

Nikolaj Ehlers' Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Nikolaj Ehlers 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 16:06 499:33 Goals 0.4 11 Assists 0.5 14 Points 0.8 25 Hits 0.2 7 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.7 21

Nikolaj Ehlers' Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

