Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.

Mark Scheifele's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Mark Scheifele 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 20:53 647:47 Goals 0.4 12 Assists 0.7 22 Points 1.1 34 Hits 0.5 16 Takeaways 0.6 18 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Mark Scheifele's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

