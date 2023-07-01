Mark Scheifele 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 season, the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele is currently +10000 -- see below for more stats and analysis.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mark Scheifele's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Think Mark Scheifele will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Mark Scheifele 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|20:53
|647:47
|Goals
|0.4
|12
|Assists
|0.7
|22
|Points
|1.1
|34
|Hits
|0.5
|16
|Takeaways
|0.6
|18
|Giveaways
|0.3
|9
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|20
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Mark Scheifele's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.