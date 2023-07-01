Mark Scheifele 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mark Scheifele is +25000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Winnipeg Jets player, see below.
Mark Scheifele's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
Mark Scheifele 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|20:53
|647:47
|Goals
|0.4
|12
|Assists
|0.7
|22
|Points
|1.1
|34
|Hits
|0.5
|16
|Takeaways
|0.6
|18
|Giveaways
|0.3
|9
|Penalty Minutes
|0.6
|20
Mark Scheifele's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
