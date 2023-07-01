Mark Scheifele is +25000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Winnipeg Jets player, see below.

Mark Scheifele's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Mark Scheifele 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 20:53 647:47 Goals 0.4 12 Assists 0.7 22 Points 1.1 34 Hits 0.5 16 Takeaways 0.6 18 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.6 20

Mark Scheifele's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

