Looking at odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi is currently +3500 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Marco Rossi's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +3500 (7th in NHL)

Marco Rossi 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 16:09 484:30 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.3 8 Points 0.6 18 Hits 0.1 4 Takeaways 0.4 11 Giveaways 0.3 9 Penalty Minutes 0.5 16

Marco Rossi's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+

