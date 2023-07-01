Kyle Connor 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor is currently +2000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kyle Connor's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2000 (7th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
Think Kyle Connor will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!
Kyle Connor 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|26
|Time on Ice
|19:26
|524:43
|Goals
|0.6
|17 (8th)
|Assists
|0.4
|12
|Points
|1.1
|29
|Hits
|0.1
|3
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.4
|12
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!
Kyle Connor's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.