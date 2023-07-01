Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor is currently +2000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Kyle Connor's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2000 (7th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Kyle Connor 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Time on Ice 19:26 524:43 Goals 0.6 17 (8th) Assists 0.4 12 Points 1.1 29 Hits 0.1 3 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.4 12 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Kyle Connor's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

