Kyle Connor is +10000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Winnipeg Jets player, scroll down.

Kyle Connor's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +2000 (7th in NHL)

Kyle Connor 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Time on Ice 19:26 524:43 Goals 0.6 17 (8th) Assists 0.4 12 Points 1.1 29 Hits 0.1 3 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.4 12 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Kyle Connor's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

