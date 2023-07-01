At +20000, Kirk Cousins is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the league. All told, there are a variety of betting options, as he has two different prop bets available for 2023. We dive into them below.

Want to bet on Kirk Cousins? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kirk Cousins 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +5000 17th Bet $100 to win $5,000 Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Kirk Cousins Insights

Cousins completed 65.9% of his passes, throwing for 4,547 yards and 29 TDs, last year.

In addition he picked up 97 rushing yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

The Vikings ran 62.5% passing plays and 37.5% running plays last year. They were seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Despite having a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked second-worst in the NFL (265.6 passing yards allowed per game), Minnesota had more success offensively, ranking sixth in the NFL by averaging 263.8 passing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Vikings Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Jefferson +10000 (24th in NFL) +1300 (2nd in NFL) Kirk Cousins +5000 (17th in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Danielle Hunter +10000 (28th in NFL) Marcus Davenport +25000 (71st in NFL) Jordan Addison +20000 (75th in NFL) T.J. Hockenson +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.