Kirill Kaprizov 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's leading goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov is currently +10000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Kirill Kaprizov's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)
Kirill Kaprizov 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|21:02
|631:15
|Goals
|0.3
|10
|Assists
|0.6
|17
|Points
|0.9
|27
|Hits
|0.5
|14
|Takeaways
|0.3
|10
|Giveaways
|1.1
|33
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|12
Kirill Kaprizov's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
