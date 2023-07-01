Might the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +10000.

Kirill Kaprizov's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +10000 (15th in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +10000 (19th in NHL)

Kirill Kaprizov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 30 Time on Ice 21:02 631:15 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.6 17 Points 0.9 27 Hits 0.5 14 Takeaways 0.3 10 Giveaways 1.1 33 Penalty Minutes 0.4 12

Kirill Kaprizov's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

