Karl-Anthony Towns 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Looking at odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.
Karl-Anthony Towns MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Karl-Anthony Towns 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Points
|22.2
|599
|Rebounds
|9.5
|256
|Assists
|3.0
|81
|Steals
|0.9
|24
|Blocks
|0.6
|17
|FG%
|51.7%
|217-for-420
|3P%
|42.1%
|53-for-126
Karl-Anthony Towns' Next Game
- Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSN
