Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. All of Dobbs' numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Over his last three games, Dobbs has racked up 589 passing yards (196.3 per game) while completing 65 of 111 passes (58.6% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 116 rushing yards on 20 carries (with two touchdowns), averaging 38.7 yards per game.

Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Joshua Dobbs Injury Status

Dobbs is currently listed as active.

Is Dobbs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 167-for-266 (62.8%), 1,569 YDS (5.9 YPA), 8 TD, 5 INT 47 CAR, 258 YDS, 3 TD

Rep Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Dobbs Fantasy Insights

Dobbs is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player at his position (16th overall), tallying 124.5 total fantasy points (15.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Dobbs has tallied 49.1 fantasy points (16.4 per game), as he's piled up 589 yards on 65-of-111 passing with two touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 116 rushing yards on 20 carries with two TDs.

Dobbs has accumulated 1,020 passing yards (108-of-184) with six TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 81.2 fantasy points (16.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 165 yards rushing on 35 carries with two touchdowns.

The peak of Dobbs' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (25.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Joshua Dobbs' game versus the Washington Commanders in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up 1.0 fantasy points. He passed for 132 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Other Vikings Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Commanders 21 30 132 0 0 3 -3 0 Week 2 Giants 21 31 228 1 0 3 41 1 Week 3 Cowboys 17 21 189 1 0 6 55 0 Week 4 @49ers 28 41 265 2 0 12 48 0 Week 5 Bengals 15 32 166 2 2 3 1 0 Week 6 @Rams 21 41 235 0 1 7 47 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 19 33 146 0 0 7 43 1 Week 8 Ravens 25 37 208 2 2 6 26 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.