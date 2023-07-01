Joshua Morrissey 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Could the Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +3000.
Joshua Morrissey's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)
Joshua Morrissey 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|31
|Time on Ice
|24:24
|756:53
|Goals
|0.2
|5
|Assists
|0.7
|23
|Points
|0.9
|28
|Hits
|0.7
|21
|Takeaways
|0.5
|16
|Giveaways
|0.8
|26
|Penalty Minutes
|0.8
|26
Joshua Morrissey's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
