Could the Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and info to help you, if you're considering a wager -- he's currently available at +3000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joshua Morrissey's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +3000 (8th in NHL)

Think Joshua Morrissey will win the Norris Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Joshua Morrissey 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 31 Time on Ice 24:24 756:53 Goals 0.2 5 Assists 0.7 23 Points 0.9 28 Hits 0.7 21 Takeaways 0.5 16 Giveaways 0.8 26 Penalty Minutes 0.8 26

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Joshua Morrissey's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.