The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Johnny Mundt and the Minnesota Vikings opening the year with a contest versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Johnny Mundt Injury Status

Mundt is currently listed as active.

Johnny Mundt 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 21 TAR, 19 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD

Johnny Mundt Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 20.00 357 62 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.08 490 101 2023 ADP - 961 144

Other Vikings Players

Johnny Mundt 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Lions 2 2 23 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 6 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 1 1 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Jets 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 16 Giants 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 1 1 12 0

