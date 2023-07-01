Jared Spurgeon 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jared Spurgeon is +10000 to win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and info on this Minnesota Wild player, scroll down.
Jared Spurgeon's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Jared Spurgeon 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|13
|Time on Ice
|13:07
|302:01
|Goals
|0.0
|0
|Assists
|0.2
|4
|Points
|0.2
|4
|Hits
|0.3
|7
|Takeaways
|0.0
|1
|Giveaways
|0.0
|0
|Penalty Minutes
|0.1
|2
Jared Spurgeon's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+
