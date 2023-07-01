Jared Spurgeon is +10000 to win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and info on this Minnesota Wild player, scroll down.

Jared Spurgeon's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Jared Spurgeon 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 13 Time on Ice 13:07 302:01 Goals 0.0 0 Assists 0.2 4 Points 0.2 4 Hits 0.3 7 Takeaways 0.0 1 Giveaways 0.0 0 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Jared Spurgeon's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild

Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+

BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

