In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck is currently +700 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Connor Hellebuyck's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +700 (4th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Connor Hellebuyck 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Goaltending Record -- 15-6-2 Shots Against 21.52 667 Goals Against 2.43 56 Saves 19.71 611 (6th) Save % -- 0.916

Connor Hellebuyck's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

