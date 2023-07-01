In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck is currently +700 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Connor Hellebuyck's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +700 (4th in NHL)
  • MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Connor Hellebuyck 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 23
Goaltending Record -- 15-6-2
Shots Against 21.52 667
Goals Against 2.43 56
Saves 19.71 611 (6th)
Save % -- 0.916

Connor Hellebuyck's Next Game

