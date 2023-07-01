Connor Hellebuyck 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck is currently +700 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Connor Hellebuyck's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +700 (4th in NHL)
- MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)
Connor Hellebuyck 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|23
|Goaltending Record
|--
|15-6-2
|Shots Against
|21.52
|667
|Goals Against
|2.43
|56
|Saves
|19.71
|611 (6th)
|Save %
|--
|0.916
Connor Hellebuyck's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
