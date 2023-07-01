Connor Hellebuyck is +20000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Winnipeg Jets player, see below.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Connor Hellebuyck's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +700 (4th in NHL)

Think Connor Hellebuyck will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Connor Hellebuyck 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Goaltending Record -- 15-6-2 Shots Against 21.52 667 Goals Against 2.43 56 Saves 19.71 611 (6th) Save % -- 0.916

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Connor Hellebuyck's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.