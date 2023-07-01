Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Carlos Correa (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .700, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .408 this season.
- In 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (18.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has driven in a run in 22 games this year (31.0%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.220
|AVG
|.214
|.289
|OBP
|.295
|.407
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/12
|K/BB
|41/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.
