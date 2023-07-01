C.J. Ham's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gametime is slated for 1:00 PM ET.
C.J. Ham Injury Status
Ham is currently not on the injury report.
C.J. Ham 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 CAR, 7 YDS (1.8 YPC), 2 TD
|12 TAR, 10 REC, 86 YDS, 0 TD
C.J. Ham Fantasy Insights
|
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|21.30
|348
|80
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|12.13
|463
|117
|2023 ADP
|-
|320
|90
C.J. Ham 2022 Game Log
