Brock Faber 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Wild's Brock Faber is currently +2000 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Brock Faber's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +2000 (4th in NHL)
Brock Faber 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|30
|Time on Ice
|24:20
|730:18
|Goals
|0.0
|1
|Assists
|0.4
|13
|Points
|0.5
|14
|Hits
|0.5
|16
|Takeaways
|0.1
|4
|Giveaways
|0.5
|15
|Penalty Minutes
|0.4
|12
Brock Faber's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Minnesota Wild
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSNX,BSWIX,ESPN+
