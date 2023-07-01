Brandon Powell is set to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Vikings square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Brandon Powell Injury Status

Powell is currently not on the injury report.

Brandon Powell 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 32 TAR, 24 REC, 156 YDS, 0 TD

Brandon Powell Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 23.60 336 127 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.89 482 169 2023 ADP - 924 289

Brandon Powell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 10 0 Week 2 Falcons 1 1 6 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 3 3 27 0 Week 4 @49ers 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 5 4 27 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 10 Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 2 2 16 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 2 2 6 0 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 39 0 Week 14 Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 1 4 0 Week 16 Broncos 3 3 12 0 Week 17 @Chargers 2 1 3 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 3 1 2 0

