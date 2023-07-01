Odds to Win 2023 Big Ten Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
Looking to wager on the winner of the Big Ten in 2023? Ohio State (+180) and Michigan (+180) are among the favorites to take home the title. For the rest of the top contenders and their odds, keep scrolling.
Odds to Win the Big Ten
|Team
|Odds to Win Big Ten
|Ohio State
|+180
|Michigan
|+180
|Penn State
|+550
|Wisconsin
|+600
|Iowa
|+1000
|Minnesota
|+3000
|Illinois
|+5000
|Nebraska
|+5000
|Maryland
|+6000
|Purdue
|+10000
|Michigan State
|+15000
|Rutgers
|+20000
|Northwestern
|+25000
|Indiana
|+25000
Big Ten Upcoming Games
- Nebraska Cornhuskers at Minnesota Golden Gophers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on FOX
- Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on Fox Sports 1
- Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
- East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Peacock
- Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
- Buffalo Bulls at Wisconsin Badgers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
- Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS
- Towson Tigers at Maryland Terrapins 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
- West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on NBC/Peacock
- Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
- Northwestern Wildcats at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 12:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on CBS
